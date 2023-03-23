Sunday Journal – Towns Weighing Single-Use Plastic Bans with Madhavi Venkatesan

Voters at several upcoming town meetings will soon weigh bans on the commercial sale of single-use plastic water bottles, as well as a new initiative to ban single-use plastics for take-out food. Nonprofit Sustainable Practices led the articles, and Executive Director and Economist Madhavi Venkatesan joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss exactly what the bans would mean for residents, and how they factor into a warming climate and the long-term health impacts of plastics.