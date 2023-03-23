Voters at several upcoming town meetings will soon weigh bans on the commercial sale of single-use plastic water bottles, as well as a new initiative to ban single-use plastics for take-out food. Nonprofit Sustainable Practices led the articles, and Executive Director and Economist Madhavi Venkatesan joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss exactly what the bans would mean for residents, and how they factor into a warming climate and the long-term health impacts of plastics.
Sunday Journal – Towns Weighing Single-Use Plastic Bans with Madhavi Venkatesan
March 23, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Towns Weighing Single-Use Plastic Bans with Madhavi Venkatesan
- Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Headed Down Under for Passport Concert Series
- Sunday Journal – Uptick in Tickborne Illness with Local Expert Larry Dapsis
- Barnstable to Review More Concepts for Sandy Neck Beach Project
- Cape Cod & Islands Getting $1 Million in Tourism Grants
- Veterans Group Opens New Pantry in Wareham
- Reservations Open For 2023 White Shark Expeditions
- Big Blue Conference to Highlight Coastal Economy
- Tick-Borne Virus Strain on the Increase Locally
- Superior Court Rules In Favor Of AG’s Office In Grubhub Case
- Local Experts Weigh in on Biden Climate Plan
- Mass. State Vets Secretary Visits Local Outreach Center
- EPA Analysis Shows Statewide Increase Of Toxic Chemicals, PFAS Released in 2021