You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Towns Weighing Single-Use Plastic Bans with Madhavi Venkatesan

Sunday Journal – Towns Weighing Single-Use Plastic Bans with Madhavi Venkatesan

March 23, 2023

Voters at several upcoming town meetings will soon weigh bans on the commercial sale of single-use plastic water bottles, as well as a new initiative to ban single-use plastics for take-out food. Nonprofit Sustainable Practices led the articles, and Executive Director and Economist Madhavi Venkatesan joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss exactly what the bans would mean for residents, and how they factor into a warming climate and the long-term health impacts of plastics. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 