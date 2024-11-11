Survey Offered To Determine Qualities Of New Mashpee Superintendent

MASHPEE – The Mashpee School District is seeking public input for its new superintendent.

Community members are being asked to take a brief online survey to select the characteristics that are most important.

The survey can be accessed by clicking here.

Previous superintendent Patricia DeBoer retired this summer. She has worked in the Mashpee School District for nearly three decades as a teacher and administrator.

The interim Mashpee superintendent is David Thomson, the former superintendent of Norwood Public Schools.