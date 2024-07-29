The Kalmar Nyckel Returns To Provincetown Harbor On Friday

PROVINCETOWN – The Kalmar Nyckel, The Tall Ship of Delaware, will return to Provincetown harbor for the first time since 2019 on Friday, August 2, 2024, staying in local waters through Monday, August 12.

A replica of the massive, square-rigged Swedish ship that brought settlers to North America to found New Sweden in present-day Delaware in 1638, the Kalmar Nyckel offers 2.5-hour day sails from MacMillan Pier, providing an immersive window into the life of seventeenth-century sailors since its launch in 1997.

During the excursions, participants will enjoy hands-on recreational and educational activities such as hauling lines, setting sails, and singing sea chanteys out on the water with Captain Lauren Morgens and her crew of professional officers and 200 trained volunteers.

The attraction had been an annual event and a popular draw among residents and visitors alike prior to the arrival of the COVID pandemic, which temporarily halted its visits to the region.

“We are excited about returning to Provincetown, one of our best ports for great sailing,” said Captain Morgens.

Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

Due to limited seating on the vessel, advance reservations are highly recommended.