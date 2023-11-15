Barnstable to Crack Down on Illegal Dirk Bike Riders



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are cracking down on illegal dirt bike riders.

A statement from the town said the use of motorized vehicles on public lands is prohibited in the Town of Barnstable.

Barnstable Police and Natural Resource Officers will be patrolling conservation areas and open space land throughout the months of November and December to deter recreational vehicles (dirt bikes and ATVs) from these sensitive habitats and trails. Violators are subject to heavy fines.

The following are some examples of prohibited operation:

· Operating on any Barnstable Public Land designated as open space.

· Operating on public ways or upon or across a controlled access highway.

· Operating on land of another without written permission from the owner.

· Operating in a manner so as to harass or chase wildlife or domestic animals.

· Operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

These joint patrols are part of an organized effort to deter operation on public land and educate the public’s awareness of the damage these vehicles cause on sensitive habitat.

To report violations of recreation vehicle laws, contact Barnstable Police Non-Emergency dispatch at 508-775-0387, Barnstable Natural Resources at 508-790-6272, or Environmental Police Radio Communications Center at 1-800-632-8075.