Truro’s Longnook Beach Likely To Remain Closed Due To Safety Concerns

TRURO – The Town of Truro has announced that Longnook Beach is likely to stay closed for the rest of the summer due to fears of a catastrophic event that could cause injury or death.

According to Town officials, the steep topography of the coastal bank combined with erosion concerns and large rocks present above the footpaths present conditions that could lead to a dangerous collapse, like the one that claimed the life of a young boy in 1973.

The Town has closed off the parking lot and erected barriers, fencing, and signage to keep residents and visitors from straying into the at-risk area.

“We have some significant concerns,” said Town Manager Darrin Tangeman. “We know there is a significant demand and appreciation for this beach and we’re moving forward as quickly as we can.”

“We are working to find out what we need to do to stabilize the cliff,” he said.

In the meantime, the crowd favorite will remain uncharacteristically quiet.