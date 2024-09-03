You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Two Cape Cod Primary Races Being Held On Tuesday

September 3, 2024

HYANNIS – Today is primary election day in Massachusetts.

There are two contested races locally in the Massachusetts Legislature.

Two Republicans are running for the Plymouth and Barnstable Senate seat held by Susan Moran. They are Kari MacRae and State Representative Mathew Muratore of Plymouth.

Moran, a Democrat, is running to become the next Barnstable County Clerk of Courts.

Meanwhile, State Rep Dylan Fernandes is also vacating his office to run for Susan Moran’s Senate seat.

Two Democrats running to replace Fernandes in the Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket District are Thomas Moakley and Arielle Faria.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


