Two Cape Cod Primary Races Being Held On Tuesday

HYANNIS – Today is primary election day in Massachusetts.

There are two contested races locally in the Massachusetts Legislature.

Two Republicans are running for the Plymouth and Barnstable Senate seat held by Susan Moran. They are Kari MacRae and State Representative Mathew Muratore of Plymouth.

Moran, a Democrat, is running to become the next Barnstable County Clerk of Courts.

Meanwhile, State Rep Dylan Fernandes is also vacating his office to run for Susan Moran’s Senate seat.

Two Democrats running to replace Fernandes in the Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket District are Thomas Moakley and Arielle Faria.