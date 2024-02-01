You are here: Home / NewsCenter / VIDEO: Deceased Whale Washes Up on Martha’s Vineyard, Necropsy Planned

February 1, 2024

A necropsy is pending for a deceased whale that washed up on the northeast shore of Martha’s Vineyard this week. It’s another loss for the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale, which numbers around 350 total individuals. The juvenile whale’s tail and body was entangled in fishing ropes, which IFAW Marine Campaign Manager Kathleen Collins said likely led to several challenges feeding. After the necropsy, the whale will likely see beach burial, though the exact details are yet to be decided and are up to local agencies. Whale season is beginning for the Cape and Islands, with many more expected to arrive in the Bay and around the islands to feed and raise their young.

