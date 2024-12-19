Vineyard Wind Turbine Installations Start Back Up

HYANNIS – Construction at Vineyard Wind resumed last weekend for the first time since a turbine blade failure which happened on July 13th.

That incident caused hazardous debris to wash ashore on the Cape and Islands over the summer. A manufacturing deviation was considered the primary root cause, which led to inspections of all blades manufactured at GE Vernova’s Canada facility.

A full restoration of electricity production for Vineyard Wind is dependent on approval from the federal government.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said after careful evaluation, it agreed to let Vineyard Wind, GE Vernova and third parties proceed with turbine blade installation on an incremental, case-by-case approach.

Vineyard Wind joined the power grid last February with five turbines initially, planning for a total of 62.