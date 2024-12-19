You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Vineyard Wind Turbine Installations Start Back Up

Vineyard Wind Turbine Installations Start Back Up

December 19, 2024

A piece of debris from a failed Vineyard Wind turbine that washed ashore on Nantucket this past summer.

HYANNIS – Construction at Vineyard Wind resumed last weekend for the first time since a turbine blade failure which happened on July 13th.

That incident caused hazardous debris to wash ashore on the Cape and Islands over the summer. A manufacturing deviation was considered the primary root cause, which led to inspections of all blades manufactured at GE Vernova’s Canada facility. 

A full restoration of electricity production for Vineyard Wind is dependent on approval from the federal government.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said after careful evaluation, it agreed to let Vineyard Wind, GE Vernova and third parties proceed with turbine blade installation on an incremental, case-by-case approach.

Vineyard Wind joined the power grid last February with five turbines initially, planning for a total of 62.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 