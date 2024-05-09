WATCH: Ongoing evaporation at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station Draws Lawmaker Response

Ongoing evaporation at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station has drawn the attention of state lawmakers, who are calling on Holtec International to answer questions laid out in a letter by the end of the month.
Ongoing evaporation at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station has drawn the attention of state lawmakers, who are calling on Holtec International to answer questions laid out in a letter by the end of the month.
Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.
"*" indicates required fields
Copyright © 2024 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media