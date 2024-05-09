You are here: Home / NewsCenter / WATCH: Ongoing evaporation at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station Draws Lawmaker Response

WATCH: Ongoing evaporation at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station Draws Lawmaker Response

May 9, 2024

Ongoing evaporation at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station has drawn the attention of state lawmakers, who are calling on Holtec International to answer questions laid out in a letter by the end of the month.

