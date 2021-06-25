Wellfleet OysterFest Postponed Amid Pandemic

WELLFLEET – Planners for the annual Wellfleet OysterFest have announced that this year’s event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, organized by the town alongside Wellfleet Shellfish Promotion and Tasting (SPAT) to benefit the local shellfishing community, was set to take place on October 16 and October 17.

Health and Conservation Agent for Wellfleet Hillary Greenberg-Lemos cited the festival’s smaller footprint mixed with large crowds as an issue amid concerns surrounding COVID-19 and possible virus variants. As the event was scheduled for the fall, planners added that the uncertainty of the pandemic and the safety of all those involved was the main factor behind the difficult decision.

In a statement, Executive Director for Wellfleet SPAT Michele Insley recognized that the decision is disappointing. She thanked guests, vendors, and partners of the festival for their continued support.

Event planners said that they are looking forward to bringing Wellfleet OysterFest back in October of 2022. They pointed to alternative ways to support the local shellfishing community in the meantime, including shellfish farm tours and buying fresh shellfish from regional sources.

For more information, visit Wellfleet SPAT’s website by clicking here.