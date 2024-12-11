Wellfleet Police to offer Citizens Police Academy



WELLFLEET – Beginning on Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 6-8:30 PM, and continuing Thursdays at the same time through the end of March, the Wellfleet Police Department will be conducting the next session of our Citizen’s Police Academy at the Wellfleet Police facility. Participants will be introduced to all phases of the police profession, as well as the Criminal Justice System.

Beginning in week one with a behind the scenes tour of the Wellfleet Police Department building, the academy will explore topics such as constitutional law issues, police patrol and its function, criminal investigations, specialty units, and use of force and firearms.

This citizen’s police academy will also give insight to topics which are new to the department since the last academy such as body cameras, ATV and motorcycle patrols, as well as a variety of other topics.

The class will be limited to 12 seats so that interaction and hands-on activities can be maximized. If you are interested in registering, please visit our website at wellfleetpd.org/news-blog where you will find an application to participate in the Citizen’s Police Academy. You can also pick up an application at our front desk area at the Wellfleet Police Department.

Please contact Sergeant Paul Clark at 508-349-3702 or at [email protected] with any questions, or to have a copy of the application emailed to you.