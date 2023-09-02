Wellfleet To Host Two-Part Marine Wildlife Ambassador Training

WELLFLEET – The New England Coastal Wildlife Alliance is preparing to host a two-part program to train community members as Marine Wildlife Ambassadors on Wednesday, September 13 at the Wellfleet Adult Community Center and Wednesday, September 20 at the Wellfleet Harbor Pier.

The program is free and will teach participants about the marine animals that often become trapped or stranded within Wellfleet Harbor, and how their actions in day-to-day life can support rescue efforts.

The first session is an indoor portion at 10 am at the Community Center featuring a lecture and PowerPoint presentation on Wellfleet harbor’s marine wildlife and the organizations that study and protect them.

Participants will also receive training materials and be presented with marine artifacts from whales, seals, and various fish.

The second meeting is a field session beginning at 10 am at the Wellfleet Harbor Pier in which NECWA staff will instruct the participants on the various conditions and factors that lead to strandings, such as currents and tidal cycles, and visual cues to recognize them.

“We are currently entering the most prevalent time of year for strandings of a range of sea animals,” said Carol “Krill” Carson, President and Founder of NECWA, “so this training is particularly timely, and we hope will be impactful for many that would otherwise face their demise.”

According to The International Fund for Animal Welfare, Cape Cod has some of the largest live marine stranding numbers in the world.

Wellfleet residents and visitors to the area are welcome to attend the program.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter