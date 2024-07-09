Wellfleet’s Chosen Architect For Affordable Housing Project To Hold Community Meeting

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Housing recently announced the selection of Studio G as the architect and master planning service for the Maurice’s Campground housing project, which will provide sorely needed affordable rentals, seasonal workforce housing, and homeownership opportunities for the local community.

Representatives of Studio G are planning to host a community engagement meeting on August 1, 2024 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wellfleet Adult Community Center to connect with locals and hear their thoughts and ideas regarding the ambitious project.

With voter approval, the town in December 2022 purchased the 21-acre campground for $6.5 million, beginning the process of converting the site into affordable housing.

In the meantime, the town continues to collect revenues from the site’s 200 trailer sites, 16 tent sites, seven cabins, and four cottages.

As listed in the town’s Master Plan for the project, Studio G will aim to create a neighborhood that matches Wellfleet’s unique character and expands the facilities and services offered while using a net zero approach that minimizes negative environmental impacts and maximizes the potential for renewable energy and climate resilience.

Studio G also designed the Lawrence Hill affordable rentals, which will soon enter construction.

