West Nile Virus Detected In Mosquito Samples In Dennis

DENNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has reported that West Nile Virus was detected in a pair of mosquito samples collected in Dennis on July 31 and August 1st, 2024, the first positive samples identified in Dennis this summer.

The mosquito species is one known to bite humans, particularly after dark.

First identified in the US in 1999, West Nile Virus can cause illness ranging from mild fever to serious conditions such as encephalitis.

Town Heath officials advise residents to take appropriate measures to protect themselves from mosquitoes, such as avoiding outdoor activities around dusk and dawn and utilizing EPA-recognized mosquito repellants.

Renters and property owners should also be vigilant in draining standing water and maintaining proper screening in their homes to reduce the risk of getting a mosquito-borne illness.