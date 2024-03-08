Work To Impact Section Of West Main Street In Hyannis

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable says a contractor is doing work at the intersection of West Main Street and Pitchers Way in Hyannis starting on Monday, the 11th.

The activity will include installing new traffic and pedestrian signals, new crosswalk construction, and repaving the intersection.

There will be a need for temporary lane closures. The intersection will remain open and accessible for local residents and businesses.

The work is scheduled to run from Monday-to-Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., wrapping up by April 30th.

