You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Work To Impact Section Of West Main Street In Hyannis

Work To Impact Section Of West Main Street In Hyannis

March 8, 2024

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable says a contractor is doing work at the intersection of West Main Street and Pitchers Way in Hyannis starting on Monday, the 11th.

The activity will include installing new traffic and pedestrian signals, new crosswalk construction, and repaving the intersection.

There will be a need for temporary lane closures. The intersection will remain open and accessible for local residents and businesses.

The work is scheduled to run from Monday-to-Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., wrapping up by April 30th. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 