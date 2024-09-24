Yarmouth Hosting Comprehensive Plan Open House

WEST YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth is inviting the public to an open house this week for an update to the local comprehensive plan.

The decade-long plan will focus on achieving the goals set in the 2021 Vision Plan, which created a vision of Yarmouth as a desirable place to live, work, play and learn.

Topics of interest include climate change, economic development, housing, and water resources.

The open house is Thursday at the Yarmouth Senior Center on Forest Road in West Yarmouth, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Comments can also be submitted on the Town of Yarmouth website.