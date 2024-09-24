You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Yarmouth Hosting Comprehensive Plan Open House

Yarmouth Hosting Comprehensive Plan Open House

September 24, 2024

Town of Yarmouth seal

WEST YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth is inviting the public to an open house this week for an update to the local comprehensive plan.

The decade-long plan will focus on achieving the goals set in the 2021 Vision Plan, which created a vision of Yarmouth as a desirable place to live, work, play and learn.

Topics of interest include climate change, economic development, housing, and water resources.

The open house is Thursday at the Yarmouth Senior Center on Forest Road in West Yarmouth, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Comments can also be submitted on the Town of Yarmouth website.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 