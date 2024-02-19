Yarmouth Police Department Hosts “Nero’s Law” K9 Training

YARMOUTH – The Yarmouth Police Department recently hosted training on the new K9 first aid law in Massachusetts called “Nero’s Law”.

Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos, a former Yarmouth deputy chief, was involved in the legislation after the line-of-duty death of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon in 2018. His police dog, Nero, was wounded in the shooting.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health last February granted a one-year extension on the deadline for emergency medical responders to complete their training.

EMT’s from Coastal Medical ambulance service were in attendance at the K9 training center which was named after Gannon. The training was conducted by Dr. Larry Venezia, who was recognized with a special Massachusetts House of Representatives proclamation for his lifetime of veterinary care and his hours of volunteering to teach K9 first aid.