You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 044

Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 044

November 15, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 044 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

Single mother of 2 who has always worked in the hospitality industry and has suffered a significant financial loss this year due to Covid-19. Her teenage daughter is being treated for past trauma. Her young daughter loves skateboarding and scootering, playing outside, mud 🙂 and the ocean. The girls are all working to manage and overcome the loss of their father. Child #1, female, age 4, loves wearing dresses w/leggings. She needs socks and underwear, size 6X-7 and shoes or boots size 10 kids. She wishes for anything Paw Patrol, Barbie's and would love accessories for her Baby Alive. Child #2 female age 14 needs a sweatshirt/hoodie-favorite brand is Champion, Woman's size small. She also needs a warm hat. She wishes for :Vans (preferably gray or black), women's size 8 and skateboarding stickers. Mom could use some help with groceries so a gift card to Stop & Shop, Walmart or Target would be extremely helpful. Mom wishes for: exercise pants, size Med/Large, a hoodie or work-out shirt size M/L.
Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 