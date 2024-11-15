Christmas Wishes 2024 – Family 066

Another blended family doing what they must to survive. They struggled with homelessness for a couple of years and are now working together to overcome the stressors of financial limitations. The entire family is coping with loss of extended members and decline in the grandparent’s health which also causes a financial strain. Mother and father work full-time to provide for everyone. The stepfather has a medical condition that prevents him from contributing financially. The family, as a group is being treated for building bonds and healthy communication. They have a small dog. Child #1: 11 year old girl needs clothing size 12/14 and Shoes, size 4. She needs winter boots and a coat. She wishes for Legos, Harry Potter, Hello Kitty (Kuromi) Squishmellows and stuffed animals. She would love Roblox and Minecraft gift cards. She also enjoys drawing. Child #2: 13 year old girl needs winter clothing. She wears a size XS/S and a shoe size 7.5. She also needs winter boots and a coat. She likes skirts, (cheerleading), makeup, glue on nails, fashion, Melanie Martinez, and dance. She also enjoys candy and plushies. She wishes for a Bluetooth speaker and or “Just Dance” for PS5. Child #3: 7 yo male, Clothing size 6/7, Shoe Size 13 kids (Needs winter boots and coat), Skateboard with helmet and pads, Sports (Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics), loves Dinosaurs, Tigers, and Stuffed Animals. Child #4: 5 yo male - Clothing size 6/7, Shoe Size 13 kids (Needs winter boots and coat), Scooter with helmet and pads ,Sports (Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics), Cars and Dinosaurs, Playdough, Marker Set. Parent/guardian #1: Mom wears Size XL men’s shirts, Size L pants, Size 8/8.5 shoes, she likes causal wear, hoodies, sweatpants, and enjoys reading. Her favorite sports teams are the Boston Red Sox and Bruins. The family needs gift cards for groceries, gas. Parent/guardian #2: Stepdad, needs Size XL shirts, Size 36Wx30L pants, Boot size 10.5, and underwear, jeans, short and long sleeved shirts, hoodies, PJ pants. He loves the Denver Broncos and Rangers. Parent/guardian #2: Dad needs clothing Size 2X shirts, Size 38Wx36L pants, Shoe Size 13. He also needs jeans, jean shorts, long white socks, underwear, short and long sleeved shirts. He would love a Champion hoodie. Likes Patriots and Red Sox.

