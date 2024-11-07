Drop Off Locations for Christmas Wishes

Thank you for sponsoring a family this holiday season!
After you’ve purchased the items, please drop them off UNWRAPPED by Friday, December 13th at any of these locations below.
You may drop them directly off at Child and Family Services in Hyannis. You can also drop off your Christmas Wishes sponsor items at CapeCod.com’s Headquarters in Hyannis.
Child and Family Services Headquarters
100 Independence Dr #8
Hyannis, MA 02601
Drop Off Times:
- Monday – Friday, 8am-5pm
CapeCod.com Headquarters
737 W. Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Drop Off Times:
- Monday – Friday – 9 AM – 3 PM
Comments
Should the gifts be wrapped before dropping them off at a branch?
The gifts should be unwrapped! Thank you!
I know you said not to wrap the gifts but would you like us to include wrapping paper?
You can include wrapping paper if you’d like, but it’s required.
can we drop gifts off at capecod.com headquarters during the weekend or during the week at evening hours?
Can I address the envelope to Lorna from her Secret Santa??
Just signed up to sponsor today – no time to shop
Can I drop off my gifts this weekend?
There are families left on the list. Could we shop Saturday the 17th and drop the gifts someplace that’s open?
I wasn’t able to get to a drop off location yesterday with our gifts can I drop them off today! I actually thought we had until today until I just re-read it.
I wasn’t able to get to a drop off location with our gifts can I drop them tomorrow ?!
We just sponsored a family. When should the gifts be dropped off?
I finished shopping for family 67–I will drop it off before deadline. Thank you for doing this.
I don’t live on-Cape. Is there an address that I can mail the items to?
I think this is perfect. I just dropped off a load of doors to mid cape home centers Orleans and South Dennis. Talk about convenient. Thank you mid-cape. I can put my toys into my truck and deliver room right to mid cape
Would it be ok to wrap the gifts?
I already wrapped the gifts and put a tag on each (to X from Santa. Will they be acceptable this way? It seems a shame to unwrap them now. I’m just waiting for one more item before I drop them off.
When will I get emails verifying I have adopted my three families
I am in Orleans with a cash donation. Can I drop off? Or should I mail it?
I’m not in the Cape but wondered if I can sponsor a family by sending the gifts via Amazon or other mail service? Also are there other locations that do this? We’d like to sponsor another family where we live most of the time (Syracuse, NY).
I applied for a family on line but haven’t received an email confirmation! Is there someone who can confirm this with me?
I signed up last week to sponsor a family but I haven’t received a confirmation email. When should I expect one.
I signed up to sponsor a family but have not received a confirmation email
Please process these confirmation emails so we can start shopping for our families.
I signed up this morning to sponsor a family. I see that when I go back in that family has been taken. I’m assuming by me but please send me a confirmation. Thank you
I also haven’t received a confirmation email and need it to confirm the list!? –
I see many comments on people not receiving confirmation emails on families that they have sponsored. I too sponsored a family and have not received confirmation. I would like to begin shopping for my family as the deadline is fast approaching but want to make sure that my sponsorship was accepted.
Can I make a donation through Venmo?