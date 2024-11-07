You are here: Home / Promotion / Drop Off Locations for Christmas Wishes

Drop Off Locations for Christmas Wishes

November 7, 2024 27 Comments

Thank you for sponsoring a family this holiday season!

After you’ve purchased the items, please drop them off UNWRAPPED by Friday, December 13th at any of these locations below.

 You may drop them directly off at Child and Family Services in Hyannis. You can also drop off your Christmas Wishes sponsor items at CapeCod.com’s Headquarters in Hyannis.

 

Child and Family Services Headquarters

100 Independence Dr #8
Hyannis, MA 02601

Drop Off Times:

  • Monday – Friday, 8am-5pm

CapeCod.com Headquarters

737 W. Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601

Drop Off Times:

  • Monday – Friday – 9 AM – 3 PM
Filed Under: Promotion

Comments

  1. Beth says
    November 29, 2016 at 6:49 pm

    Should the gifts be wrapped before dropping them off at a branch?

    Reply
  2. Mary Willett says
    December 2, 2016 at 7:25 pm

    I know you said not to wrap the gifts but would you like us to include wrapping paper?

    Reply
  3. KRISTINE says
    December 9, 2016 at 12:12 pm

    can we drop gifts off at capecod.com headquarters during the weekend or during the week at evening hours?

    Reply
  4. Francine Abbott says
    December 11, 2016 at 2:41 pm

    Can I address the envelope to Lorna from her Secret Santa??

    Reply
  5. Beth Pasakarnis says
    December 15, 2016 at 5:37 pm

    Just signed up to sponsor today – no time to shop
    Can I drop off my gifts this weekend?

    Reply
  6. Pam says
    December 16, 2016 at 6:14 pm

    There are families left on the list. Could we shop Saturday the 17th and drop the gifts someplace that’s open?

    Reply
  7. Beth says
    December 17, 2016 at 7:12 am

    I wasn’t able to get to a drop off location yesterday with our gifts can I drop them off today! I actually thought we had until today until I just re-read it.

    Reply
  8. krystinax33 says
    December 19, 2016 at 3:18 pm

    I wasn’t able to get to a drop off location with our gifts can I drop them tomorrow ?!

    Reply
  9. Amy says
    December 1, 2018 at 10:50 am

    We just sponsored a family. When should the gifts be dropped off?

    Reply
  10. gail says
    December 2, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    I finished shopping for family 67–I will drop it off before deadline. Thank you for doing this.

    Reply
  11. Pynth says
    December 3, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    I don’t live on-Cape. Is there an address that I can mail the items to?

    Reply
  12. Scott Slater says
    December 8, 2019 at 12:31 pm

    I think this is perfect. I just dropped off a load of doors to mid cape home centers Orleans and South Dennis. Talk about convenient. Thank you mid-cape. I can put my toys into my truck and deliver room right to mid cape

    Reply
  13. Kimberly Almonte says
    December 10, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Would it be ok to wrap the gifts?

    Reply
  14. Rosemary Hillard says
    December 16, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    I already wrapped the gifts and put a tag on each (to X from Santa. Will they be acceptable this way? It seems a shame to unwrap them now. I’m just waiting for one more item before I drop them off.

    Reply
  15. PUCCIO says
    November 24, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    When will I get emails verifying I have adopted my three families

    Reply
  16. Martha Doyle says
    November 27, 2020 at 5:17 pm

    I am in Orleans with a cash donation. Can I drop off? Or should I mail it?

    Reply
  17. Maureen Clark says
    November 28, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    I’m not in the Cape but wondered if I can sponsor a family by sending the gifts via Amazon or other mail service? Also are there other locations that do this? We’d like to sponsor another family where we live most of the time (Syracuse, NY).

    Reply
  18. Denise Dagilis says
    November 30, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    I applied for a family on line but haven’t received an email confirmation! Is there someone who can confirm this with me?

    Reply
  19. Lisa Stamegna says
    November 26, 2021 at 7:34 am

    I signed up last week to sponsor a family but I haven’t received a confirmation email. When should I expect one.

    Reply
  20. Elizabeth Flynn says
    November 27, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    I signed up to sponsor a family but have not received a confirmation email

    Reply
  21. Lisa Stamegna says
    November 29, 2021 at 9:00 am

    Please process these confirmation emails so we can start shopping for our families.

    Reply
  22. Kerry Walus says
    November 30, 2021 at 11:27 am

    I signed up this morning to sponsor a family. I see that when I go back in that family has been taken. I’m assuming by me but please send me a confirmation. Thank you

    Reply
  23. Alison Alessi says
    December 5, 2021 at 3:04 pm

    I also haven’t received a confirmation email and need it to confirm the list!? –

    Reply
  24. Camilla Carter says
    December 7, 2021 at 1:20 am

    I see many comments on people not receiving confirmation emails on families that they have sponsored. I too sponsored a family and have not received confirmation. I would like to begin shopping for my family as the deadline is fast approaching but want to make sure that my sponsorship was accepted.

    Reply
  25. Lisa says
    November 29, 2022 at 6:20 pm

    Can I make a donation through Venmo?

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 