2 Somerville men arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl and cocaine on Cape Cod



HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: Over the past several months the Barnstable Police Department has partnered with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, Massachusetts State Police Cape & Islands Detective Unit, and the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Task Force; in an effort to combat trafficking and violent crimes in the Cape Cod Community. As a result of this partnership 23 year old Johnathan Gomes (left) and 25 year old Nathaniel Wallace-Gomes (right), both of Somerville, were identified as traveling to Cape Cod for the sole purpose of selling illicit narcotics. On Wednesday July 10, 2024 both of these individuals were taken into custody by the members of the above mentioned agencies for trafficking Fentanyl and Cocaine. During the course of this investigation and arrests 105 grams of Fentanyl and 122 grams of Cocaine were seized from these two individuals. Both Gomes and Wallace-Gomes were booked and transported to the Barnstable Police Department where they were charged with numerous narcotic violations to include conspiracy and trafficking Fentanyl and Cocaine.



Gomes and Wallace-Gomes were arraigned at Falmouth District Court on Thursday July 11, 2024. Both Gomes and Wallace-Gomes were ordered held without bail for 90 days. Furthermore, Johnathan Gomes is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing on July 18, 2024. After the 90 days Nathaniel Wallace-Gomes will be held on 25k cash bail