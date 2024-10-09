65-year-old Hyannis man arrested on child pornography charges

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On October 8, 2024 Barnstable Police Detectives, with the assistance of the United States Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force, executed a search warrant at a residence located in Hyannis, MA. As a result of the search warrant and on scene investigation, 65-year-old Joseph Madera of Hyannis was arrested and charged with Possession of Child Pornography as well as Distribution of Child Pornography. This search warrant was the result of a CyberTip received by the Massachusetts State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that was assigned to a task force officer from the Barnstable Police Department. The CyberTip alleged that a device located at Madera’s residence was distributing child pornography. The on-scene investigation revealed at least one digital device that had child pornography images and videos on it, as well as the application utilized to distribute the child pornography.

Madera was arrested on scene and then booked at the Barnstable Police Department on the following charges:

1) Possession of Child Pornography

2) Dissemination of visual material of child in state of nudity

Madera was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Wednesday October 9, 2024, and has a probable cause hearing scheduled for November 7,

2024. Several digital devices were seized during the execution of the warrant and are being examined as this investigation continues.