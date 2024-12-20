You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Accused shoplifting suspect found hiding in back seat of car during traffic stop in Wareham

December 20, 2024


WAREHAM – On December 19, 2024, at approximately 2:45 pm, Wareham officers were dispatched to Target, located at 2421 Cranberry Highway, for an active shoplifter. When officers arrived on location, the shoplifter was identified as, Amanda Manning, thirty-seven (37) years old, of Middleboro, MA. Manning fled the store prior to officers’ arrival to an awaiting vehicle. Officers pulled the vehicle over, and found Manning attempting to hide in the backseat of the vehicle.

Manning had seven (7) outstanding arrest warrants out of various courts. Manning was placed in custody on the warrants.

Manning thirty-seven (37) years old, of Middleboro, MA was held without bail.

The shoplifting incident is being further investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

