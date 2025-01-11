HYANNIS – An aircraft landed safely at Cape Cod Gateway Airport after the pilot reported a door fell off the plane just after takeoff. The plane set down safely about 7 PM Friday with airport and Hyannis fire personnel standing by. Neither of the two people on board were injured. The Coast Guard was notified to search the waters of Nantucket Sound off Craigville Beach where the door is believed to have fallen into the water. The FAA and NTSB will investigate the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Aircraft lands safely after door falls off during takeoff
January 10, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
