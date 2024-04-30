YARMOUTH PORT – An alert passerby may have prevented a major fire at a Yarmouth Port church. Firefighters arrived at Sacred Heart Chapel at 32 Summer Street around 12:30 PM Tuesday to find a small fire on the outside of the building which was quickly extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Alert passerby likely prevents major fire at Yarmouth Port church
April 30, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
