You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Alert passerby likely prevents major fire at Yarmouth Port church

Alert passerby likely prevents major fire at Yarmouth Port church

April 30, 2024

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH PORT – An alert passerby may have prevented a major fire at a Yarmouth Port church. Firefighters arrived at Sacred Heart Chapel at 32 Summer Street around 12:30 PM Tuesday to find a small fire on the outside of the building which was quickly extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 