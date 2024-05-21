VIDEO: Deer Filmed Swimming Across Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE – The Massachusetts Environmental Police caught on video a white-tailed deer swimming across the Cape Cod Canal on Friday.

While it’s an unusual sight, deer are strong swimmers and have been seen moving through the waters of the Cape and Islands before.

Deputies with the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office rescued one of the animals that was attempting to ferry itself from Falmouth to Martha’s Vineyard in 2016.

A deer was recorded swimming to shore with the help of the harbormaster at Falmouth Heights Beach in 2020.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter