Barnstable Fire announces 3rd Annual Promotional and Awards ceremony



BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department will be holding its 3rd Annual Promotional and Award Ceremony at the Barnstable Fire Station, 3249 Main Street (Route 6A) on Saturday November 16th at 10 AM.

All are welcome to join them as they celebrate their members promotions, appointments, and accomplishments. The following members will be recognized:

Promotions

Captain Keith Stranger

EMS Officer William Murray

Appointments

FF/EMT Andrew Riley

FF/EMT Collin Sylvester

Years of Service Awards

Captain Keith Stranger

EMS Officer William Murray

FF/Paramedic Michael Watts

Light refreshments and coffee will be served.