Barnstable Fire announces 3rd Annual Promotional and Awards ceremony

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department will be holding its 3rd Annual Promotional and Award Ceremony at the Barnstable Fire Station, 3249 Main Street (Route 6A) on Saturday November 16th at 10 AM.
All are welcome to join them as they celebrate their members promotions, appointments, and accomplishments. The following members will be recognized:
Promotions
Captain Keith Stranger
EMS Officer William Murray
Appointments
FF/EMT Andrew Riley
FF/EMT Collin Sylvester
Years of Service Awards
Captain Keith Stranger
EMS Officer William Murray
FF/Paramedic Michael Watts
Light refreshments and coffee will be served.