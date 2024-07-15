Barnstable Fire receives federal grant for over $250k



BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department is pleased to announce that on July 12th, 2024 we were notified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), that our application for the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) had been approved in the amount of $225,174.09 in federal funding. With the additional requirement of local funding by the fire department of 5% ($11,258.71), the total approved amount is $236,432.80.

This AFG will be used to replace our aging thermal imaging cameras and provide advanced driver training for our entire department. Grant opportunities such as the AFG allow us to provide quality training and replace essential equipment without placing a financial burden on our small tax base.

The Barnstable Fire Department would like to thank FEMA DHS for this continued grant opportunity.