Barnstable Police announce second arrest in Main Street Hyannis shooting



HYANNIS – At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday June 25th 2023, Barnstable Police responded to the area of Main St. and High School Rd. in Hyannis for reported gun shots. Upon arrival, officers located a male that had been shot in the legs. The victim was treated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital and later flown to a Boston area hospital for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

During Sunday’s investigation, a damaged vehicle was located nearby that had fled the shooting scene and crashed into two uninvolved vehicles. The accident disabled the suspect vehicle and two suspects fled the area on foot. Investigators were able to secure key pieces of evidence, including video surveillance, that assisted them in determining the identities of the suspects in the attempted murder of the victim.

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested early Tuesday morning in Yarmouth for his role in the attempted murder. He is currently being held pending a dangerousness hearing in Barnstable District Juvenile Court on July 12th.

After an extensive follow up investigation by Barnstable Police detectives and patrol officers, the second suspect, 20-year-old Chrystian Anderson, (right) was arrested yesterday afternoon by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) Unit. Anderson, a resident of Rockland, was eventually transported to the Barnstable Police Department, where he was held overnight and then transported to the Barnstable District Court this morning for arraignment. Chrystian Anderson is charged with Assault and Battery with a Firearm, Assault to Murder with a Firearm, and several other firearm related offenses.

The Barnstable Police would like to thank the Massachusetts State Police, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, and the public for their assistance in placing these violent offenders in custody. Anyone with further information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Kyle Phelan at 508-778-3874 or [email protected].

Scene photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN



From Cape & Islands D.A.: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois today announced that a Rockland man has been arraigned for his role relating to the June 25, 2023 shooting on Main Street in Hyannis.

Chrystian Anderson, 20, was arraigned today in Barnstable District Court on charges of assault and battery with a firearm, armed assault with the intent to murder by firearm, and related firearms charges. Anderson is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for July 7, 2023 at 9:00 am in Barnstable District Court.

District Attorney Galibois would like to thank Lieutenant Meaghan Cunningham, Sergeant Mark Butler, and members of the Barnstable Police Department for their tireless efforts in investigating this matter. District Attorney Galibois reiterates the Barnstable Police Department’s thanks to the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section for placing Anderson in custody.