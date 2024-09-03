Barnstable Police continue to seek leads in man missing for over a year

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 34-year-old Barnstable man who has been missing for more than a year.

Stephen Boudreau, age 34, of Barnstable, has been missing since Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was last seen in the downtown Hyannis area.

Boudreau is described as a white male with brown eyes and balding, brown hair. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall.

He has been known to frequent casinos.

Barnstable Police are again asking for the public’s assistance in hopes of generating new leads that may lead to Boudreau’s whereabouts.

“Mr. Boudreau has been missing for more than a year,” said Detective Christopher Botsford. “We are asking for the public’s help in hopes of determining where he is to potentially reunite him with his family.”

Anyone who has information on Boudreau’s whereabouts is asked to call the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387 or contact Det. Botsford at [email protected].