HYANNIS – Barsntable Police are searching for Thomas Jennings, last seen on June 25th by his sister. Jennings in currently homeless in Hyannis. He was last seen wearing a Red Shirt, jeans and Yankees hat. Jennings is 5’9″ approximately 200 lbs. dirty blond hair. Jennings is not in possession of a cell phone or any sort of communication device. If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387 ext. 2 for dispatch to leave any and all information for Det. Atcheson.
Barnstable Police searching for missing man
July 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Massachusetts Receives EPA Grant To Support Water Quality Monitoring
- AAA Reports Increase In Gas Prices Ahead of Holiday Weekend
- State Officials To Host Public Meetings To Discuss Early Education And Childcare
- Marine Research, Cape EV Tourism Boosted by $12.6M Bond Bill
- Offshore Wind Moving Ahead South of Martha’s Vineyard
- Cape Cod Healthcare Announces July Blood Drives
- Historic Stranding Event Brings Conservationists To Wellfleet’s Great Island
- Whale Calf Successfully Disentangled Off North Shore
- Seashore Advisory Commission Meeting Monday
- Dukes County Sheriff Director of Communcations Retiring
- Xiarhos Files Bill Regarding State Oversight Of Onshore Electric Infrastructure
- Massachusetts Oyster Project Announces First Public Oyster Shell Drop-off Locations
- IFAW Reports Largest Stranding In History