Barnstable Police searching for missing man



HYANNIS – Barsntable Police are searching for Thomas Jennings, last seen on June 25th by his sister. Jennings in currently homeless in Hyannis. He was last seen wearing a Red Shirt, jeans and Yankees hat. Jennings is 5’9″ approximately 200 lbs. dirty blond hair. Jennings is not in possession of a cell phone or any sort of communication device. If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387 ext. 2 for dispatch to leave any and all information for Det. Atcheson.