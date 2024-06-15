Barnstable Police sergeant promoted to Lieutenant



HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Jason Laber to the Rank of Lieutenant.

Lieutenant Jason Laber was raised in New Bedford and served with the New Bedford Police Department from 1996 – 1999. In 1999 he transferred to the Barnstable Police Department. Prior to becoming a Police Officer, he served with the United States Army as an enlisted helicopter Cavalry Scout from 1989-1992. He then joined and served in the Massachusetts National Guard until 1997.

In 2005, Lt. Laber earned a direct commission as an intelligence officer with the United States Navy. Lt. Laber served with the Navy Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) as well as the Office of Naval Intelligence Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Throughout his time with the military, Lt. Laber has been combat deployed on 3 separate occasions. He was deployed during Operation Desert Storm 1990-91, Operation Enduring Freedom Afghanistan in 2010, and Operation Inherent Resolve Kuwait in 2022. Lt. Laber recently retired from the Navy at the rank of

Lieutenant Commander after 25 years of military service.

In his 25 years of service with the Barnstable Police Department, Lt. Laber has been a Field Training Officer, a RAD instructor, he managed the Honor Guard for 10 years, he worked as the Domestic Violence Detective for 7 years and a General Investigations Detective for an additional 5 years. In 2014 he was promoted to the position of Sergeant and subsequently served as a patrol supervisor on the midnight shift until 2019 when he became the Prosecution Unit Supervisor.

Lt. Laber was awarded the Mass Cop President’s Award in 2008 for a firearms seizure in the Commonwealth vs. Webster case. He received the Life Saving Award in 2002 for saving someone from a Winter Street building fire. In 2010 he received the department’s Meritorious Service Award for the U.S. vs. Taubman case, then determined to be one of the most voluminous child pornography cases on Cape Cod.

Lt. Laber holds a Master’s Degree in Administration of Justice from Faulkner University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Westfield State University. Additionally, he has completed the FBI LEEDA Trilogy Series. Lt. Laber will be assigned as the Midnight Patrol Shift Commander.