Barnstable, West Barnstable FDs receive two state grants



BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department announces that it has received the Student Awareness of Fire Education (SAFE) grant in the amount of $7,200.00 and the Senior SAFE Program grant in the amount of $3,600.00.

The grant was awarded to Barnstable Fire Department on behalf of a joint application for both Barnstable Fire Department and West Barnstable Fire Department. These two departments work together to develop a regional SAFE and Senior SAFE program that includes fire and life safety education at local community events, to preschools, Barnstable- West Barnstable Elementary School and local 55+ living communities.

Both departments are grateful to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services and the Office of Governor Maura Healy for their continued support in providing these grants to ensure the life safety and education of the community.