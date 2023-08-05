Bicyclist airlifted after crash in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Provincetown late Saturday morning. The collision happened on the Provincelands Bike Trail near Herring Cove Beach in the Cape Cod National Seashore. The victim, who was reportedly wearing a helmet, was transported to the Marconi Station Site in Wellfleet to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. National Park Service Rangers are investigating the incident.