Sandwich Hires Engineers to Help with PFAS in Town Wells

SANDWICH – Sandwich is looking to tackle its PFAS problem in town water supplies and has commissioned two engineering groups to look for ways to help cut down on the contamination in local wells.

Though drinking water supplies are reportedly safe, PFAS has been found in several town wells over the last few years that have since been shut down, including at the Boiling Springs Well Field in East Sandwich which has been closed since 2021.

The fire-resistant chemicals have been linked to cancer and are used in some firefighting foams and a number of consumer goods, including non-stick pans and even some microwave popcorn packaging.

State lawmakers have proposed regulation that would phase out PFAS from consumer goods completely by the end of the decade.