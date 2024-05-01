Over 500 lbs of Drugs Collected by Barnstable Police for Drug Take Back Day

BARNSTABLE – Over 530 pounds of drugs were collected by the Barnstable Police Department during National Drug Take Back Day over the weekend, though authorities remind residents that drugs can be dropped off any day of the year at their lobby.

Officials said the benefits of dropping off unwanted medications are twofold. First, it removes potentially dangerous medications from homes and reduces the risk of drugs getting into the wrong hands.

Second, prescription and over the counter medications are a source of pollution when they are flushed down the toilet or drain.