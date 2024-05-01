You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Orleans Dolphin Rescue Center Making a Splash

Orleans Dolphin Rescue Center Making a Splash

May 1, 2024

Courtesy of IFAW’s Facebook page

ORLEANS – Orlean’s new Dolphin Rescue Center is making a splash.

A common dolphin that stranded Friday on Eastham’s Kingsbury Beach was brought to the International Fund for Animal Welfare’s new center where it underwent treatment before being released back into the wild off of Herring Cove in Provincetown.

The center houses animals too sick or injured to be immediately returned. It first launched in the summer of last year and has since housed several dolphins as they are studied and treated using a large, specialized pool. 

Not every beached dolphin is brought to the center; 10 dolphins that stranded in Wellfleet recently were brought directly to Provincetown to be released after being deemed fit for return by a medical examiner. 

