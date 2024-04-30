Towns Receiving Migrants from Yarmouth Surprised by Transfers

YARMOUTH – Migrant families have been moved out of Yarmouth, but the towns receiving them are just as surprised as Cape host communities initially were.

39 migrant families were staying at the Harborside Suites Hotel since September, and have now been moved to Kingston, Boston, and other communities.

Kingston town officials said they were not notified of the transfer, though have been housing migrants since early in the state’s declared immigration emergency.

On Cape, communities including Eastham, Yarmouth and Joint Base Cape Cod were used for emergency shelter sites though most have since been winded down.

The Yarmouth site drew regional attention due to the shelter violating local bylaws limiting stays to 30 days, and though the families have been relocated, town officials said it may not be the last time the community is sent migrants.