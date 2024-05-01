You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / WATCH: New Director Of Learning At Cape Cod Cultural Center

May 1, 2024

HYANNIS – The Cultural Center of Cape Cod is welcoming a new director of learning. Christine Ernst previously worked at the Cotuit Center for the Arts for six years. In a NewsCenter interview, Ernst says she is excited to start the position at the Cultural Center with two Mid-Cape locations.

“There’s such beautiful energy at the Cultural Center. They have the campus in Yarmouth as well as the new campus in downtown Hyannis at the Guyer Barn. There’s so much happening, I can’t wait to just jump in.” 

Ernst is taking over for Diane Giardi, who is retiring. In a press release, Giardi said the Cultural Center is a gold mine for the senses run by caring, creative individuals. Executive director Molly Demeulenaere said Giardi’s work was instrumental in establishing the Center as a beacon for experiential learning in arts and culture on Cape Cod. 

Ernst says the region has a great arts scene, but that scene is not, in her estimation, doing a great job serving young families or people of color. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

