Digital Equity Plan Released In Sandwich

April 29, 2024

SANDWICH – The Cape Cod Commission and the Town of Sandwich have released a draft of the town’s municipal digital equity plan for public comment.

To access the draft, click here.

Here’s the full vision statement: “All Sandwich community members will have the opportunity to safely access affordable internet service that is consistently reliable across town and that is easily accessible. Digital inclusion efforts offered across the Town of Sandwich will foster community engagement and improved quality of life, promoting full personal, civic, and economic participation in the community. Digital equity considerations will be incorporated into the existing community culture that already prioritizes values such as accessibility, diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Digital equity has become a statewide focus in Massachusetts under Governor Maura Healey, while Sandwich is the latest Cape Cod town to address the issue this year, joining Bourne and Orleans.

