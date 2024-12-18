Blaze rages through Wareham home

WAREHAM – On Wednesday morning at 7:59 a.m. Wareham Fire dispatcher Matt Miller was alerted to a house fire on Pilgrim Avenue. Wareham Fire Engine 1, Engine 3, Tower 1, Squad 2, C-3 (Assistant Chief Mark Rogers), and C-1 (Chief John Kelley), along with Wareham Police and EMS responded. A/C Rogers declared a working fire after finding a home heavily involved in smoke and fire on his arrival.

The crew of Engine 1, consisting of Captain James Brandolini, along with firefighters Treavor Robidoux, Matt Kelley, Andy Rowley, and Ed Brundage made the initial aggressive fire attack. As more personnel arrived additional lines were deployed knocking the fire down in about 20 minutes. Further resources were ordered to the scene, including two engines from Onset Fire, an engine from Carver Fire, and an engine company from Marion Fire covering Station 1. The cause of the fire is under investigation and there were no injuries.

