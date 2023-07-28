You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat fire reported at Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich

Boat fire reported at Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich

July 28, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HARWICH – A boat fire was reported at Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich shortly after noon. The Harwich Harbormaster ferried firefighters to the scene. Heavy smoke was visible from the cabin cruiser style vesse. The sole occupant was evacuated safely and evaluated. A commercial salvage company was also on scene helping with fire extinguishment. Further details were not immediately available.

