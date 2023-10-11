You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Box truck takes down utility pole in Wareham

Box truck takes down utility pole in Wareham

October 11, 2023

Wareham Police/CWN

WAREHAM – Wareham Police report that Fearing Hill Road is impassable between Blackmore Pond Road & Squirrel Island Road as first responders on scene await Eversource & vehicle removal after a box truck appeared to have struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.

