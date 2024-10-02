Car crashes into post office in Yarmouth Port





YARMOUTH PORT – A car reportedly struck the U.S. Post Office on Main Street (Route 6A) in Yarmouth Port. The crash happened shortly after 1 PM Wednesday. The Cadillac sedan penetrated a wall of the building. The driver was not seriously injured and no one in the post office was hurt. The structure was evacuated and a building inspector was called to check the stability. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Top photos by John P. Carroll/CWN; lower photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN



