Breaking: Charges filed in roadside boat trailer crash that killed teen

September 9, 2024

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN


YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that the operator of the vehicle that struck a boat trailer August 30th, leaving a teen dead and others seriously injured has been charged criminally. Following an investigation by Yarmouth Police Detectives, Peter Richmond, 81, of Yarmouth Port, is charged with Motor Vehicular Homicide by Negligent Operation.

The teen who lost his life in the fatal crash has been identified as 14-year-old John Hughan of Norwell. He was working with his uncle on a boat trailer that had become disabled from a broken axle when the 2020 Cadillac Escalade driven by Richmond struck the trailer from behind.

