Breaking: Fire on Cranberry Highway in Onset escalates to four alarms

ONSET – A fire broke out in a commercial building in Onset late Sunday morning. The fire at 3086 Cranberry Highway (Routes 6/28) escalated to four alarms to bring manpower to the scene. The building reportedly houses Rent-A-Center, Wreckless Hobbies and Not Your Average Antiques. Mutual aid from Bourne Fire was amongst multiple units responding to the fire and to cover empty fire stations.

The Wareham Police Department reports that they are currently assisting the Onset Fire Department with a working structure fire. Westbound traffic on Cranberry Highway (Routes 6&28) is not permitted between Redbrook Road and Main Avenue.

About 12:20 PM, the fire was reported to be under control. A short time later, Hazardous Materials Technicians were requested to respond to the scene. According to reports, lithium-ion batteries may have been involved in the fire.

