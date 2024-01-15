You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Firefighters respond to kitchen blaze in Brewster

Breaking: Firefighters respond to kitchen blaze in Brewster

January 15, 2024

BREWSTER – Firefighters were called to a blaze in Brewster shortly after 5:30 PM Monday. The fire on John Wings Lane reportedly started in a microwave and spread into the kitchen. Mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and checked for any spread to the attic. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 