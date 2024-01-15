BREWSTER – Firefighters were called to a blaze in Brewster shortly after 5:30 PM Monday. The fire on John Wings Lane reportedly started in a microwave and spread into the kitchen. Mutual aid from surrounding towns responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control and checked for any spread to the attic. Further details were not immediately available.
Breaking: Firefighters respond to kitchen blaze in Brewster
January 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
