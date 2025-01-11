Firefighters responding to structure fire in Provincetown





PROVINCETOWN – A structure fire was reported in Provincetown about 3:45 PM Saturday. Fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from a building at 284A Commercial Street which is set back near Bradford Street just east of Ryder Street. Mutual aid from surround towns was also responding.

Shortly after 4 PM, the fire appeared to be under control. No injuries were reported.



CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

_____

Editor’s note: This appears to be the first major fire since the Provincetown Fire Department transitioned from an all volunteer department to a combination full time/call system last July. Acting Fire Chief James Roderick immediately activated a per-determined “line response” which alerted fire units from as far away as Orleans to respond.