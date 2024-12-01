You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking with video: Fire rages through commercial building in Yarmouth

December 1, 2024



YARMOUTH – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in Yarmouth. The call came in shortly after 6:30 PM Sunday at the end of Huntington Avenue. A large commercial building heavily involved after reports of an explosion. Images appear to show the fire at Doctor Wheels at 45 Huntington Avenue. No injuries were reported.

top photos and video by BSears Media/CWN
Slideshow photos by John P. Carroll

Slideshow photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

