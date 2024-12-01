Breaking with video: Fire rages through commercial building in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in Yarmouth. The call came in shortly after 6:30 PM Sunday at the end of Huntington Avenue. A large commercial building heavily involved after reports of an explosion. Images appear to show the fire at Doctor Wheels at 45 Huntington Avenue. No injuries were reported.
top photos and video by BSears Media/CWN
Slideshow photos by John P. Carroll
Slideshow photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
