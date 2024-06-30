Seven injured reported after deck collapses in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – Multiple ambulances were called to a reported deck collapse in Marstons Mills shortly before 9 PM Saturday. A Level 1 Mass Casualty Incident was declared to bring resources to the scene on Mountain Ash Road off Osterville/West Barnstable Road. A total of seven people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. A building inspector was called to the scene.

Update: The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) Fire Department responded to a deck collapse at 8:48 PM Saturday evening. On location, units found a total of seven patients needing transport to the hospital. COMM Fire Department including mutual aid units from Cotuit, West Barnstable and Mashpee Fire Departments transported patients to Cape Cod Hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries were reported. The cause of the collapse is under investigation.